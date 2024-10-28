MILFORD, DE - A Kent County man was arrested regarding a shooting incident that occurred in June 2023. 

On October 21, Milford Police Department detectives took 24-year-old Khaliell Pitts of Harrington, Delaware into custody. He was taken into custody for a shooting incident that occurred in June 2023. 

The MPD say Pitts was charged with the following: 

-Assault 1st Degree,

-Possession, Purchase, Own or Control a Firearm by a Person Prohibited Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm

-Three counts of Criminal Mischief under $1000

He was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $90,300 cash bond. Milford Police say he was issued a no contact order with the victims in the investigation and ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing. 

Tags

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you