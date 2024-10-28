MILFORD, DE - A Kent County man was arrested regarding a shooting incident that occurred in June 2023.
On October 21, Milford Police Department detectives took 24-year-old Khaliell Pitts of Harrington, Delaware into custody. He was taken into custody for a shooting incident that occurred in June 2023.
The MPD say Pitts was charged with the following:
-Assault 1st Degree,
-Possession, Purchase, Own or Control a Firearm by a Person Prohibited Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm
-Three counts of Criminal Mischief under $1000
He was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $90,300 cash bond. Milford Police say he was issued a no contact order with the victims in the investigation and ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.