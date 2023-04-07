DOVER, Del. - Kent County Public Library in Dover has a brand new way of storytelling. They are excited to introduce Dial-a-Story, brought to you by the Friends of KCPL.
You can call Dial-a-Story any time you want to hear a story. You can call from anywhere. Stories will change regularly too. According to the library there are several children's stories ready for you.
There are also songs and jokes. You can get information about library hours and our Summer Arts in the Park line up too.
All you have to do is add 302-741-4171 to your contacts and call in.