DOVER, Del. - Local lawmakers and healthcare providers are gathering Wednesday evening for a community town hall focused on healthcare access, affordability and the future of medical services in Kent County.
The event, hosted in partnership with Kent County legislators, Bayhealth Healthcare System and Westside Family Healthcare, is designed to give residents an opportunity to learn about available services, hear about planned expansions and share concerns directly with healthcare leaders and elected officials.
Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris, D-Del., said the discussion is especially important for Kent County residents, who she said face significant healthcare challenges.
"Health care is a major issue for everyone in the state. But here in Kent County, we feel the burden a little bit more," Harris said.
Harris said organizers want residents to understand what is already being done to address gaps in care, as well as what providers and lawmakers are planning for the future.
The town hall will also give community members an opportunity to ask questions and offer feedback about whether current efforts are meeting their needs.
Harris said the goal is to make the event a two-way conversation, allowing residents to share their experiences and help leaders identify areas where changes may be needed.
Among the issues expected to be discussed are access to primary and specialty care, healthcare costs, staffing and the availability of medical facilities and services.
Residents have also raised concerns about the challenges of traveling to appointments, particularly when providers are far from home or transportation is limited.
Tonya Holliman, a Kent County resident who recently underwent throat surgery, said finding care can be a lengthy and costly process. She also expressed concern about limited provider options and the difficulty of switching doctors after a negative experience.
"The more south you go, the less options you have," Holliman said, adding that traveling to appointments can become especially difficult for people without a car.
The town hall is open to all Kent County residents from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.