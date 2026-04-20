Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Low 33F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Low 33F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.