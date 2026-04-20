KENT CO., Del. - Kent County is opening the door to a new round of funding aimed at tackling the opioid crisis, and local groups are being urged to apply for the funds.
Kent County Levy Court announced applications are now open for the Delaware Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission’s Local Government Grant Program. The funding is part of a long-term statewide effort to address the impacts of opioid addiction, with more than $30 million expected to be distributed over the next 12 years.
The money will go to Delaware’s ten eligible subdivisions, including Kent County and the municipalities of Dover, Smyrna, and Milford.
According to county officials, the program is designed to help communities expand overdose prevention efforts, improve access to treatment, support long-term recovery, and reduce the broader harms tied to opioid use. The initiative also emphasizes equitable distribution of funds, transparency, and lasting public health impact.
For Kent County, applications are open through April 24, 2026. Local governments, nonprofits, and community partners can apply, but must first complete a Public Interest Form through the county. Submissions will be reviewed for eligibility and alignment with state guidelines before being sent to the state commission for final consideration, according to officials.
Applicants will be notified of their status within a week after the deadline. Those selected will move on to a more detailed application through the state’s private grant portal.
“This funding provides a meaningful opportunity to strengthen prevention, expand treatment access, and support individuals and families on the path to recovery,” said Kent County Levy Court Administrator Kevin Sipple. “Kent County is committed to working with our partners to advance strong, community-driven projects that deliver measurable results.”
For the 2026 funding cycle, $3.25 million is available statewide. Of that, just over $518,000 is earmarked for Kent County and its municipalities.
Projects that meet settlement requirements and Delaware’s opioid abatement strategies will be reviewed by the state commission during an upcoming meeting in June.
The program builds on previous funding rounds that have already distributed more than $29 million across 142 grants statewide.
County officials encourage interested organizations to review the guidelines and begin preparing applications now. More information, including how to apply, can be found on Kent County’s website and the statewide opioid settlement funds page.
Sussex County is also accepting applications for opioid settlement funds here through May 4.