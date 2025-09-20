MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a knife-point robbery that occurred on Sept 19. at the Valero Shore Stop in Milford.
At about 8 p.m., police went to 1885 Bay Road for a reported robbery. They say they investigated and found out that a man entered with a knife in his hand, and demanded the cashier open the register. They say he stole an undisclosed amount of cash and cigars before leaving the scene. No one was injured.
Delaware State Police describe the suspect as a Black male wearing dark clothes.
DSP are continuing to investigate the incident. They are requesting anyone with information to call (302) 698-8540.