OCEAN CITY, Md.- The OC Air Show is coming up this weekend and the town is preparing for a big turnout with heavy congestion, road closures, and restricted parking in place.
Street Closures
According to the town, displays, ground exhibits, and reserved parking will start to be set up on Friday, from 12th Street to 20th Street. All, or portions of these streets, will be closed and barricaded through Sunday. However, 15th Street to 17th Street is expected to stay closed until about noon on Monday.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, the City Hall parking lot at 301 Baltimore Ave will be closed to the public. Only authorized personnel and vehicles will be allowed in the parking lot.
Parking
OC Officials say many private lots will be offering parking at a demand-based rate if public parking is hard to find. OC offers paid parking at the Inlet Lot and the following municipal lots:
- Worcester St., between Baltimore Ave. & Philadelphia Ave.
- Somerset St. & Baltimore Ave.
- Dorchester St. & Baltimore Ave.
- N. Division St. & Baltimore Ave.
- N. Division St. & St. Louis Ave. (small lot)
- 4th St. & Baltimore Ave.
- 61st St. & Coastal Hwy., (Bayside)
On-street parking is expected to be limited due to the road closures near the event site. For more information on parking, you can visit the town's website here.
Public Transit
Ocean City’s municipal buses will be out traveling along Coastal Highway. A $4 Ride-All-Day pass allows you to ride from 6 a.m. until 3 a.m. the next morning.
Drivers will to take you down to the South Division Street Transit Center or the North End Transit Center or anywhere in between. Don’t forget, with the $4 pass, you can transfer to one of the Park & Ride buses at no additional cost and go to our beautiful West Ocean City Park & Ride facility. The West Ocean City Park & Ride located at 12848 Ocean Gateway also offers free parking.
On Saturday and Sunday, the Express Beach Bus Shuttle for Special Events will be operating. The Express shuttle will transport you to and from the following two locations:
- West Ocean City Park N Ride to/from 17th Street and Baltimore Ave. The Express Shuttle will run about every 20 mins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 40th Street- South Convention Center parking to/from 18th Street and Baltimore Ave. The Express Shuttle will run approximately every 20 mins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At the end of the air show, bus riders should anticipate heavy congestion which may delay bus services. To learn more about public transportation, you can click here.
Travels and Congestion
Town officials recommends arriving before 9 a.m. to get ahead of the traffic. Air Show Exhibits will be set up in the Inlet Parking Lot and from 12th Street to 20th Street along the Boardwalk.
Ocean City anticipates seeing a heavy volume of pedestrians in and around the event area. They recommend to walk smart and remember these tips:
- Always cross at and within marked crosswalks
- Look, pay attention, then cross
- Follow all traffic signal signs and lane markings
- Use the sidewalk-do not cross in the street
- Make eye contact with drivers
Drivers are encourage to stay alert and patient. There will be heavy traffic congestion, particularly on Baltimore Ave. OC is remind drivers to drive smart and remember these tips:
- Stop for all pedestrians in crosswalks-this is Maryland law
- Slow down-watch for pedestrians and yield to pedestrians, especially when turning
- Keep your eyes on the road. It’s illegal to text and use handheld devices while driving
- Stay alert and avoid all distractions
- Share the road with bicycles
- Do not drive in the bike and bus lanes
To learn about the OC Air Show event, visit you can click here.