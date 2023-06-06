Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The combination of minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 35%, a west wind of 8 to 12 mph gusting to around 20 mph, high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s, and dry fine fuels will result in increased fire danger through this evening. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.