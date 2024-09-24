LEWES, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced lane and road closures coming to Sussex County next week.
DelDOT announced that there will be lane closures on New Road and Forecastle Road from the end of September to the end of November. Closures are so Chesapeake Utilities can install and relocate gas lines.
The following dates, times, and coinciding road closures are provided by DelDOT:
Monday September 30th to Saturday, October 5th - Single lane closure from 7:00am to 7:00pm on New Road between Creekside Drive and Park Road.
Monday October 7th to Saturday, November 30th - New Road eastbound will be closed between Creekside Drive and Park Road.
- Eastbound Detour: Make a right turn onto Old Orchard Road. Make a left turn into Savannah Road. Make left turn onto Front Street and then a left turn to return to New Road.
Monday, October 7th to Saturday, November 30th - Forecastle Road will be closed in both directions.
- Detour: Motorists who want to access New Road from Forecastle Road will take Lightship Lane to Captains Circle.