SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury has announced that a temporary lane closure will be in effect on Centre Road this week. This is being done to accommodate concrete work as part of the construction of the incoming Taco Bell at 2400 North Salisbury Boulevard.
The single-lane closure will be in effect December 8 and December 9 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days. The traffic shift will be in place on Centre Road at the intersection with North Salisbury Boulevard.
City officials urge drivers to use caution when traveling through the work zone. Pedestrians and other traffic are asked to avoid the area if possible.