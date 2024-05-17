BETHANY BEACH, DE.- Pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements will cause intermittent lane closures near an intersection on Route 1 in Bethany Beach.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says they will install a rectangular rapid flashing beacon at the crosswalk at Route 1 and Ashwood Street.
DelDOT says the work is planned to start Monday, May 27th, and last through the end of July.
The system includes pedestrian warning signage with rapid flashing yellow-light LED beacons activated by push buttons.