KENT CO., Del. - The Delaware Electric Cooperative was working quickly Sunday to restore power to thousands of customers following large outages in snow-covered Sussex and Kent Counties.

According to the cooperative’s website, roughly 2,500 members were affected in Kent County by an outage as of 11:40 a.m.  

In a social media post on Sunday, Delaware Electric Cooperative said their transmission provider had dropped service to a substation serving the area, which includes Harrington and Felton. 

“Once they restore transmission service, we’ll work as fast as possible to restore power to our members,” the cooperative said. 

As of 12:30 p.m., the cooperative said they had restored power to 4,000 members in Kent County and hoped to restore power to more members soon.

The sprawling outage follows a quick-moving winter weather system passing over Delmarva, leaving Felton with an estimated 3” in accumulation.

At 1:30 p.m., the cooperative then reported that the transmission provider had dropped service to several other substations, impacting Sussex County. As of 2 p.m., the cooperative said they had restored power to over 6,000 members. As of that update, 2,000 Sussex County members were still without power, according to the cooperative.

