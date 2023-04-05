MILLSBORO, Del. - The Department of Justice says Heather Kepley of Millsboro is charged with the misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Agents arrested the 36-year-old this morning in Delaware and has her initial appearance in the District of Delaware.
Prosecutors say she entered the Capitol grounds on January 6th and approached the West front near the Inaugural Stage. It's believed she helped other rioters move bike racks from an area near the scaffolding that were impeding the rioters’ approach to the Capitol building. They say she then made their way to the Lower West Terrace and the Tunnel to join other rioters in attempting to force their way past the law enforcement officers responsible for securing the Tunnel.
We are told Officers succeeded in pushing Kepley and other rioters back out of the Tunnel. Court document say Kepley stood outside the Tunnel for a period of time and watched as officers cleared the Tunnel of protesters, then walked away from the Tunnel.
This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington Field Offices. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.