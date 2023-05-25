DOVER, Del.- Gun owners in Delaware can now apply for "Assault Weapon Certificates of Possession," a new program aimed at proving legal ownership of assault weapons purchased before June 30, 2022.
The initiative, introduced by the Department of Homeland Security, looks to prove exemptions listed in the Delaware Lethal Firearms Safety Act of 2022.
The certificates are intended to help gun owners demonstrate their compliance with the law.
However, the program has faced opposition from some gun rights advocates who argue that it compromises their privacy.
Mitch Denham, President of Delaware Gun Rights, questions the logic behind letting the government know about their firearms.
"It just seems a little counterintuitive to people that are in the Second Amendment crowd that we would let the government know what exactly it is that we have and where to find it. That doesn't sound like a good tactical advantage if we are ever in a situation that the government becomes so tyrannical that we need to save ourselves from it," he said.
The Department of Homeland Security assures applicants that no records will be maintained regarding who receives a certificate.
Director of Delaware's Coalition Against Gun Violence, Traci Murphy, emphasized the importance of responsible gun ownership.
"People who already own this style of firearm were grandfathered into the process, but we have to find a way to be sure that there is accountability for that," Murphy said.
She argues the program is necessary to maintain safety.
"There are a lot of folks who disagree with the process and the way that this is happening, but the bottom line is that gun violence remains the leading cause of death for children in our country, and parents won't stand for it any longer."
To streamline the application process, the state is offering three walk-in opportunities for individuals to apply for the certificates.
The program will be held at the following locations and dates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at Delaware State Police - Troop 2 in New Castle County; on Saturday, June 3, at Delaware State Police - Troop 7 in Sussex County; and on Saturday, June 10, at the DSP State Bureau of Identification in Kent County.
When applying, individuals must bring the weapons for which the certificate of possession is sought; however, all firearms must be unloaded and securely stored in their vehicles. People must enter the buildings unarmed.