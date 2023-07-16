OCEAN CITY, Md. - A ceremony was held at the Beachbound Basketball Tournament in Ocean City on Saturday morning to honor Laurel High School basketball player Corey Mumford.
The 18-year-old was shot and killed in April.
A special dedication honored Mumford, as his teammates gathered at midcourt and signed two honorary basketballs. One for Mumford's family and another for Laurel High School.
The tournament also accepted donations in hopes of starting a scholarship fund at the school in Mumford's name.
Laurel Basketball player Joel Parker was moved by the ceremony.
"It just showed how many people he touched from when he was alive man. Everybody, everybody knew Corey. Everybody knew how even if you just, even if you never played basketball with him, you know, he just put a smile on your face," Parker said.
"To see all these people just come out and see us play, just shows how many people he touched. how many people he like really related to," Parker continued.
Laurel Assistant Coach David King said this was a special weekend.
"It's a very special moment to me and the players. Corey knew everyone from elementary school all the way at the high school. Everyone looked up and admired Corey, his big personality, his great smile. It's very touching for use to be able to come honor him," King said.
When asked what he most remembers about Corey Mumford, Assistant Coach King responded without hesitation "His smile."
Tournament organizers are hoping the scholarship will be worth about 2,000 dollars.