LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department has arrested two people on Friday morning following a month-long drug investigation.
Police say their extensive investigation led to a search of an apartment of the Carvel Gardens Apartment Complex on May 23. During the search, police say they found various amounts of crack cocaine and prescription medications packaged for sale.
Jessica Young, 39, of Laurel, was the target of the investigation and was home at the time of the search. Rickey Horsey, 38, of Laurel, was also in the apartment, according to police. Both were arrested.
Young and Horsey were taken to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of posting $12,000 secure bone each and charged with the following:
-Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance (Class D Felony)
-Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Class G Felony)
-Possess Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance x4 (Class B Misdemeanor)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class B Misdemeanor)
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 302-875-2244.