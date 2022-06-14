WASHINGTON, D.C. - Day two of the trial of Kevin and Hunter Seefried is underway.
Kevin Seefried and his son Hunter face violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds charges for their involvement in the January 6th Capitol riot.
Kevin Seefried was seen parading a confederate flag through the halls of the Captiol.
Hunter Seefried was seen breaking and entering a window of the Capitol.
The Seefrieds' public defenders argued the men did not have the knowledge or intent to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.
Both men only have a ninth grade education, according to the defense.
The prosecution argued the Seefrieds were "early, aggressive and active" in their breach of the Captiol.
Kevin Seefried's attention perked up as Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman testified against him.
Officer Goodman testified that Kevin Seefried was especially worrisome to him due to his teardrop tattoo, which Goodman testified is a symbol someone has committed murder in street culture.
Kevin Seefried's attorney argued he regrets parading a confederate flag through the Capitol and that he did not understand why it evoked such strong emotions from the public.
On Tuesday, the FBI agents who interviewed Kevin and Hunter Seefried prior to their arrest testified.
The agent testified that Kevin Seefried's brother-in-law contacted Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis days after the insurrection to inform him the Seefrieds were willing to turn themselves in.
The agent testified that Lewis arraigned for an interview between the Seefrieds and the FBI, which took place on January 12, 2021.
It is unclear when a verdict will be handed down by Judge Trevor McFadden in this bench trial.
Stay with WBOC for the latest developments.