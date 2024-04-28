GEORGETOWN, DE– Millsboro Police arrested 64-year-old David Arvey Sr., of Laurel, following a burglary investigation launched earlier in April.
Around 7:40 p.m. on April 13, Delaware State Police (DSP) responded to a burglary report at a home in the 24000 block of Lewes Georgetown Highway.
Police say a neighbor notified the homeowner of an unknown male subject on their property.
The subject allegedly stole items from inside the home before fleeing in a white pickup truck with decals and the words “Truck Company” on the front passenger door.
An investigation led troopers to obtain an arrest warrant for Arvey Sr.
He was apprehended by Millsboro Police around 3:50 p.m. on April 26 following a brief foot pursuit, according to a press release.
Arvey Sr. was taken to Millsboro Police Department where he was arraigned and charged with the following crimes:
Burglary Third Degree (Felony)
Theft Under $1,500 Where Victim is 65 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
He was reportedly released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Arvey Sr. was ultimately committed to Sussex Correctional Institute on a $1,000 secured bond for two outstanding capiases issued by the Sussex County Superior Court, according to DSP.