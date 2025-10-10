LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Laurel man on multiple gun and drug charges following a traffic stop late Wednesday night.
Police say 36-year-old Jeremy Cooper was pulled over around 10:12 p.m. on Oct. 9, after a trooper noticed a registration violation on a Dodge Dakota traveling along Georgetown Road near Sussex Highway in Laurel. The vehicle was stopped in the parking lot of the Hardee’s at 30759 Sussex Highway.
According to investigators, Cooper was unable to provide registration or insurance information for the truck. After further investigation, troopers learned there was a sawed-off shotgun inside the vehicle. Cooper was detained without incident.
A subsequent search of the truck uncovered a sawed-off .410-gauge shotgun, assorted shotgun and rifle ammunition, two .556-caliber magazines, approximately 0.1 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
Cooper was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 5, where he was charged with:
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Destructive Weapon – Sawed-Off Shotgun (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance Without a Prescription
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Failure to Have Required Insurance
- Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Fictitious or Canceled Registration
Cooper was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on a $10,100 unsecured bond.