Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Saturday to 6 AM EDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&