SEAFORD, Del- A 31-year-old Laurel man is dead following a shooting in Seaford Sunday night.
Delaware State Police say shortly before 9 p.m., the Seaford Police Department were called to a reported shooting at 1252 Norman Eskridge Highway. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 31-year-old man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.
Through investigative measures, detectives learned the man was in the McDonalds drive-thru at 300 S Dual Hwy. when he saw a group of people who were also in the drive-thru. After exiting the drive-thru, the two parties continued their encounter in a nearby parking lot off of Stein Hwy, at which time the victim was shot before the group of individuals fled the scene. No suspect information is currently available.
At the request of the Seaford Police Department, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit was contacted to take over the investigation.
This case remains an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about this case is asked to contact Det. Mark Ryde by calling 302-741-2730 or emailing Mark.Ryde@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at http://www.delaware.crimestoppers.com.