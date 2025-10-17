GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Georgetown Thursday night.
Police say a Honda Civic was driving west on Lewes-Georgetown Highway near Gravel Hill Road on Oct. 16 at about 6:15 p.m. At the same time, police say an Audi A4 was driving in the opposite direction on Lewes-Georgetown Highway. According to authorities, the Honda crossed the center line into the path of the Audi for currently unknown reasons, leading to a head-on collision.
The driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old Laurel man, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.
The driver of the Audi, an 18-year-old woman from Hockessin, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this fatal crash and ask anyone with information or who witnessed it to contact them at 302-703-3269.