LAUREL, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office conducted an investigation over the weekend after a man was seriously injured in a barrel fire explosion.
Investigators say the explosion occurred July 7th just before 5:30 p.m. on Trap Pond Road in Laurel. Authorities say responders arrived to find a 27-year-old man with burns to his head and back as well as an actively burning metal drum. The man was flown to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Pennsylvania.
The Fire Marshal's Office say they discovered multiple aerosol spray cans had been discarded into the burning metal barrel, leading to an explosion and flash fire.
Authorities say the current condition of the burn victim is not yet being released.