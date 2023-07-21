NEW CASTLE, Del.-Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in the death investigation of a Laurel man.
Police say the remains of 54 year-old Lorenzo Gomez-Lopez were found on June 21 around 1:30 p.m. at the Delaware Recycling Center on the 1100 block of Lambson Lane in New Castle. Police say his body was discovered by employees-although he was not an employee of the recycling center.
The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the autopsy results are pending.
Police say detectives have been pursuing leads since the onset of this investigation, and as it continues, investigators are asking for the public’s assistance. If you have information about Mr. Gomez-Lopez’s whereabouts or activities before the discovery of his body, please contact Detective H. Carroll of the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 302-365-8467. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.