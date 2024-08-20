LAUREL, DE — The annual 'Night Out' returned to Laurel tonight, as the town's police department hosted the event at North Laurel Elementary School. The evening serving as an opportunity for law enforcement to strengthen their connection with the community.
Laurel Police Chief Robert Kracyla highlighted the importance of the event, saying, "They get to see the other side of law enforcement because what they don’t always see is we are real people – and they get to see us as friends, and we can hopefully develop that relationship with the community."
The event featured a variety of activities designed to bring the community and law enforcement closer together. Attendees had the chance do activities like touring a Delaware State Police helicopter, meeting service dogs, and even trying their hand at rock climbing.
Chief Kracyla highlighted that the 'Night Out' event serves as a kickoff for their foot patrol initiative, where officers will regularly engage with the community—not to make arrests, but to build relationships.
"When we go out there – we want them to understand we’re not there to arrest them. We may be just going to talk to them, interact with them, and if they’re kids – maybe get a basketball and shoot some baskets with them, or throw them a ball, or just ask about their day. For us, that’s community policing," Kracyla explained.
During the event - officers set up portable basketball hoops in a nearby neighborhood, much to the excitement of local kids. Meanwhile, they also gave quick boxing lessons, taught by the officers themselves.
Laurel Police say they plan to host more events like this regularly to continue building their bond with the community.