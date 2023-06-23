LAUREL, Del.-The Laurel Police Department asking for the public's help identifying and locating a car suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run collision.
Friday afternoon, around 2pm, police say they were dispatched to the area of NB Sussex Highway at Camp Road for a car crash. Investigators determined that a red Nissan Altima was traveling Northbound on Sussex Highway. Simultaneously, a silver Nissan SUV was traveling Eastbound on Camp Road. Police say the silver SUV traveled across the highway, reportedly not stopping for the stop sign or the yield sign.
As a result, police say the red car collided with the silver SUV in the intersection. After the collision, witnesses reported the silver vehicle fled the scene after the driver was seen inspecting the vehicle's damage.
Police are describing the suspected car as a silver Nissan SUV (possibly a Rogue or similar body type) with Delaware registration. The vehicle was being operated by a black male subject. The victim, who reached out to WBOC, said the vehicle should show damage to the rear passenger panel.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident or knowing the whereabouts of the listed vehicle is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 or by direct message to this page. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crimestoppers by texting "KEYWORD" followed by your information to CRIMES (274637) or by calling 800-847-3333.