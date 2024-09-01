LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a wanted subject.
The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 33-year-old Brandon Cain of Laurel, DE.
LPD say Cain has 5 active warrants for his arrest in the state of Delaware. He is currently wanted by Laurel Police for the following charges:
-Theft Under $1500 (Class A Misdemeanor)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x2 (Class B Misdemeanor)
-Trespassing Third Degree (Violation)
Anyone with information on Cain's location or the incident is urged to contact Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244.