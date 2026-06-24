LAUREL, Del. - Laurel police say a traffic stop last Friday led to felony drug and weapons charges.
They say officers made a traffic stop related to a suspected DUI investigation, when a passenger in the car refused to identify himself to police. He was later identified as 35-year old Joe Smith of Laurel. They say a records check revealed Smith had two active arrest warrants.
When officers told him about the warrants and tried to take him into custody, Smith ran.
They say after a brief pursuit, officers arrested Smith and a search of him and the car resulted in police taking about 10.5 grams of suspected heroin, packaged in 455 individual baggies, a loaded, privately-manufactured 9mm handgun, about .8 ounces of marijuana, and $6,260 from him.
Smith was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Resisting arrest/fleeing to avoid apprehension
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Firearms-related offenses
- More charged related to the previous warrants
He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution after failing to post a $214,300 cash bond.