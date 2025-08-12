LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department is investing in the city’s future by working closely with young residents through its Youth Police Academy, a week-long program designed to teach kids ages 10 to 15 about law enforcement, core values, and community responsibility.
This year’s academy includes 23 participants from across the community who are gaining firsthand experience about what police work involves and the importance of teamwork and respect. Police Chief Robert Kracyla says the goal is to connect with kids early to build lasting trust and provide positive role models at a critical age.
“We found that kids, as they grow older, tend to drift away from positive influences, especially in neighborhoods like ours,” Chief Kracyla explained. “This program is about getting them on our team early, giving them a foundation about what police work is, why we do it, and instilling values they can carry with them for life.”
The department emphasizes core values summarized in the acronym RIPT: Respect, Integrity, Professionalism and Trust. These values are expected not only from officers but from the youth participating in the program.
One of the highlights of the week was a community cleanup event held in partnership with Operation West Laurel, an organization dedicated to improving safety and quality of life in the west side of Laurel. Participants worked under the hot sun, picking up trash to help beautify their neighborhoods and send a message that they care.
Makayla Price, an academy participant, said the cleanup “means a lot” to her because “we all are community, so you just have to help.” Another participant, Jontae Williams, echoed those sentiments, emphasizing the importance of showing people that the youth care enough to get involved.
Beyond community service, the academy exposes kids to different aspects of policing, including demonstrations with K-9 units and learning about the daily responsibilities of officers.
Chief Kracyla described the program as one of the department’s most important initiatives, calling it “an investment in our future.” By producing connections with youth now, the department hopes to create long-term benefits for the entire community.
The Laurel Police Youth Academy will continue through the end of the week, building relationships and encouraging positive change, one young person at a time.