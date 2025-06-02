DOVER, DE- Mixed reactions filled the Delaware Senate chamber Monday during a hearing on Senate Bill 159 — a proposal that would revive US Wind’s effort to build an electric substation in Sussex County after the project was rejected last year.
The bill, introduced May 21, would prohibit counties from denying conditional use permits for electrical substations that meet specific criteria, including supporting renewable energy generation of 250 megawatts or more and being located in zones where substations are already allowed.
The bill is widely seen as a direct response to Sussex County Council’s 2024 vote to deny a permit for a US Wind substation near Millsboro that would bring cables ashore from offshore wind turbines under 3Rs Beach. That substation would be located near the now-retired Indian River Power Plant.
US Wind has since appealed Sussex County Council’s decision to the Delaware Superior Court. During Monday’s public hearing, lawmakers inquired about the expected timing of a ruling. Officials said a decision is unlikely before the end of the year — and the process could take even longer if there are additional appeals.
Delaware currently imports about 60% of its electricity from out of state.
Supporters of SB 159, such as Moira Cyphers of the American Clean Power Association, argue that offshore wind could help alleviate pressure on the power grid.
“If we had more offshore wind online, that is a really reliable source to complement combined cycle natural gas. And so we could count on that — and that would help bring our electric bills down.”
Critics, such as Senator Brian Pettyjohn (R-District 19), argue that the legislation threatens local control and sets a dangerous precedent by undermining zoning authority.
“For the state to come in and say we’re going to override the decisions made — especially being sponsored by members from upstate that aren’t even in those districts — it’s really concerning. It’s really a gut punch to local government and home rule here in Delaware.”
Others, like Rehoboth Beach neighbor Ken Reuter, questioned the project’s timeline and local benefits.
“It’s going to take four years to get that wind farm up and running. There’s not a reason why we shouldn’t be putting all of our energy right now into developing the energy of nuclear.”
After hours of discussion and testimony, Senate Bill 159 advanced from committee. A full Senate vote is planned for next week.