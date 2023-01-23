DELAWARE-We are getting the latest results of lead sampling at some of Delaware's public schools.
Last year, the Delaware Department of Education hired a private company to retest the system for led. Officials say mistakes were made in the initial sampling that found high levels of lead in some area.
Initial results are now showing some samples tested well above the action level of 7.5 parts per billion in the Indian River School District. According to Delaware's Open Data Dashboard, some water bottle fillers came in a up to 17 ppb. And the majority of samples came in above 1 ppb.
More information on the results of the lead testing in Delaware Schools can be found here.