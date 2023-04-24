DOVER, Del.- Delaware blazes a trail as the 22nd state to legalize recreational marijuana, igniting celebrations among supporters and sparking debates over its potential impact.
On Saturday, House Bill 1 passed into law, allowing the adult-use of the drug in the First State. Delawareans 21 and older can now legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana.
While supporters celebrate the long-awaited decision, opponents of marijuana legalization in Delaware are feeling burned.
House Minority Whip, Lyndon Yearick (R-Camden/Wyoming), voted no on both pieces of legislation, citing concerns about the black market and criminal element that may arise.
Rep. Yearick anticipates seeing the same issues in Delaware that have popped up in other states.
"The black market and the criminal element doesn't go away. They'll respond. They are not going to give up their market share, and the fact of that matter is that they don't tax their product, so it's typically at a lower price point," he said.
Rep. Yearick said impaired driving is a major concern as well.
"Unfortunately there will be a small percentage of people that abuse it like alcohol and other things but that small percentage is a significant risk for all of the state," he said.
Director of Delaware's Cannabis Advocacy Network, Zoe Patchell, argued that cannabis is a safer alternative to other substances.
"It's going to protect 1 in 5 Delawareans from stops, searches, and penalties for small amounts of cannabis, which is a plant that is considerably safer than alcohol. Research has proven that," Patchell said.
Although Governor John Carney did not veto House Bill 1, he did not give his stamp of approval either.
In recent weeks, Delaware State Police urged the governor to veto the bills, but officials there say they are now shifting their focus towards safety. Hoping to remind cannabis users about the dangers of impaired driving.
The Cannabis Advocacy Network is now calling on Attorney General Kathy Jennings to dismiss any pending cannabis offenses in the state.
"This has been a 10-year-long fight. The citizens of Delaware have been lobbying our elected officials because we don't have voter initiative," Patchell said. "This is an exciting historic reform that restores the rights and freedoms of Delawareans across the state."
House Bill 2 is set to become law on Wednesday, also without the governor's signature. It allows a legal marijuana market to be established in Delaware.