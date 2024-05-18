SUSSEX COUNTY, MD - Delaware State Police are investigating a two-car collision that occurred in Millsboro on Friday night.
Indian River Volunteer Fire Company report that on Friday, May 17th around 9:20pm, they were alerted for a vehicle accident along Long Neck Road in the area of Bayshore Road.
Authorities say it was reported as a two-car collision with an unknown number of patients.
Multiple emergency units from the surrounding area reported and assisted in the incident. Response crew assignments included "vehicle stabilization, patient stabilization where needed, traffic control, fluid and debris recovery, and overall incident mitigation efforts".
IRVFC say that a Ford pick-up and a Hyundai Sedan collided on Long Neck Road. Both vehiclse sustained significant damage. One of the vehicle's occupants was transported to a nearby medical facility for additional evaluation, according to authorities.
Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.