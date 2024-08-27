LEWES, DE - The Lewes Board of Public Works is set to meet Wednesday to further discussion on a new water main crossing proposed to go under the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.
The discussion comes just over one week after the city of Lewes found themselves in a water emergency, public works officials said.
"What happened was it was eroded and the pipe broke," Board of Public Works President Thomas Panetta said.
Panetta told WBOC that public works hopes to add the fourth pipe to support the city's aging infrastructure.
"So that, if something were to happen to one of them, we aren't left in an emergency situation again," Panetta said.
Panetta said the process has been in the works for months. He said they applied for the necessary permits at the beginning of the year.
These include permits from DelDOT, DNREC, and the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
Panetta told WBOC that, after the scare on August 20th, the board is hoping to expedite the project's process. He said that the new pipe would especially benefit those on the beach side of their coverage area.
"We're a tourist economy. And we also have people who these are their second homes," Panetta said.
The Pig and Publican is one restaurant on the beach side of the city. Manager Rachel Chilla told WBOC that last Tuesday's water emergency delayed their opening to 3pm.
"We take that very seriously because obviously we're a restaurant and we deal with nothing but water, everything comes from water," Chilla said.
Chilla said she's hopeful about the proposed new pipe.
"So that should help everybody greatly, especially us so we don't have to run into any issues ever again," Chilla said.
Panetta said that he hopes the project can begin sometime within the next month, as permits allow. He told WBOC that they've begun looking for contractors for the project.