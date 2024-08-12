LEWES, DE. - The Lewes City Council will debate two possible ordinances regarding recreational marijuana on Monday evening.
The city has two drafts on the agenda: one that totally prohibits recreational marijuana, and one that restricts and regulates it as the city sees fit.
The coastal city is the most recent in Sussex County to discuss the possible regulation.
Recreational marijuana was legalized statewide in Delaware last year. The Delaware Marijuana Commissioner told WBOC that municipalities then have the authority to regulate sale, growth, and testing of recreational marijuana within city limits.
Matt Stover, a community member of Lewes, told WBOC that he has mixed feelings on the ordinances. Overall, he said he feels that recreational marijuana does not match the town's atmosphere.
"Lewes is very family-oriented. Baseball fields and tennis courts and pickle ball are all right there," Stover said.
Stover also said, when asked about any regulations he might like to see, that he would like to see it's sale prohibited from the historic district.
Joe Lynch is another Lewes community member. He told WBOC that he is not opposed to recreational marijuana's sale within city limits.
"It may provide some business opportunities for folks in town and I look forward to seeing what happens with it," Lynch said.
The town council meeting is set for 5:30pm. If they chose to move forward with either ordinance, the agenda states that a public hearing will likely occur.