LEWES, DE– City Council will hold a public hearing later this month regarding proposed townhouse development Overfall Preserve.
Council members voted unanimously Monday to hold the hearing March 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the Margaret H. Rollins Center.
This comes after the Lewes Planning Commission recommended preliminary site plans for Overfall Preserve with 25 conditions at a Jan. 29 meeting.
Among the Planning Commission's requirements, the mayor and City Council are advised to request a DelDOT traffic study to assess the impact within a half-mile radius.
Overfall Preserve would include 90 residential units plus amenities on the Warrington Property – a 12-acre site between Kings Highway and Savannah Road.
The proposed development has drawn criticism from neighbors worried about traffic, while supporters say it will bring crucial worker housing to the City of Lewes.