LEWES, DE -- Lewes' City Council held a public hearing on the revised site plan for the Roosevelt Landing development proposal off Pilottown Road on Tuesday evening.
The proposal looks to bring eight homes to the site of the former Lewes Dairy. It looks to revamp the site of the building, as well as the canal front property adjacent to it.
Neighbor Alex Chambers said he remembers the dairy from his fifteen years of living in the area either full or part-time.
"We buy their products. We were involved, we used to drive by or walk by, we used to see it," Chambers said.
Chambers said he worries how increased development in the area, including at the site, will affect infrastructure in the area.
"The more people move in, the more demand there is for services," Chambers said. "We just expanded the schools. I don't know what the town is going to do, but I hope that we don't end up with higher taxes or more expenses than we can handle."
Other neighbors WBOC spoke with on Tuesday cited potential traffic concerns and drainage issues along the road. However, neighbor Bob Stearn said he isn't worried.
"It's hard to believe all of that will come from eight houses," Stearn said. "Plus, it's a largely developed area already. So it's not like you're losing a lot of permeable land."
Multiple neighbors WBOC spoke with Tuesday said they prefer the proposal to something more commercial.
"It's only 8 houses, they have their own entrance, so I think it's fine," Stearn said.