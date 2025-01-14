LEWES, DE– City leaders are looking to boost bicyclist and pedestrian safety with parking restrictions on a portion of Savannah Road.
City Council members voted 3-2 to pass an ordinance to place “No Parking, Standing or Stopping” signs and yellow curb markings between the city limits and Drake Knoll Road.
The revised ordinance includes a planned meeting with Delaware’s Department of Transportation within six months.
This comes after the Council authorized Lewes Police to place temporary “No Parking” signs in the area during a meeting Dec. 9.
The original ordinance looked to prohibit street parking in bike lanes where Savannah Road connects with the Lewes-Georgetown trail.
Councilmembers deferred the ordinance to the Lewes Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, which on Dec. 17 recommended the ordinance be enacted.
The proposed restrictions have drawn criticism from Lewes Brewing Company, which says restrictions to street parking will hurt business.
Those who oppose the ordinance, including Mayor Andrew Williams and Deputy Mayor Khalil Saliba, argue the road’s shoulder is wide enough for both street parking and safe biking. They also say other sections of Savannah Road require more immediate attention.
Councilperson Amy Marasco recommended a future meeting with DelDOT to analyze the effectiveness of the no-parking zone, airing on the side of safety while committing to address Lewes Brewing Company’s parking concerns.