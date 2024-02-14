LEWES, DE -- The Lewes Line shuttle service started as a three-year pilot program, but the Lewes Mayor & City Council voted this week to do away with it a year early.
The shuttle transported riders from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry and other Lewes destinations to the Downtown.
In a 3-2 vote, those voting to get rid of the program cited low ridership and a lack of an increase in riders between 2022 and 2023.
However, Deputy Mayor and Councilman Khalil Saliba is one of two councilmembers that voted to keep the service going this summer, on the condition that buses only run three days per week and make limited stops.
Saliba tells WBOC public transit is needed in Lewes to relieve parking challenges.
"Some of us really believe in public transit and we believe that in the future, we need to better understand how to move people and relieve the stress on our parking capacity and traffic congestion," says Saliba.
The decision garnered split opinions from people living and working in Lewes. Local business owner Robyn DelleMonache thinks the shuttle is not popular enough to remain active. '
"I haven't heard people saying that they came down on the Lewes Line or asking me where it picks up or where it lets off," says DelleMonache.
However, Kelly Repka, who works in the Downtown, says it's a huge loss for commuters like herself and others.
"Here at Lewes Bake Shop, we get a fair number of customers that come in on the bus, so I know it's important to them and obviously we want to be fueling business here," says Repka.
Saliba tells WBOC the City is still committed to public transit. Officials plan to work with DelDot and DART to develop a more on-demand, "uber" style transportation system in Lewes.