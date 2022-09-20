LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police say three New York men accused of shoplifting a large amount of copper wire from the Lowe's store in Lewes led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended when their getaway car crashed and caught on fire.
Police said that at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, troopers were dispatched to Lowe's, located at 20364 Plantation Road, for a shoplifting complaint. Police said two men were observed walking out of the store with a large quantity of stolen copper wire and getting into a Chrysler 300 with Florida registration. The Chrysler, operated by a third male suspect, fled the area and began traveling northbound on Coastal Highway.
Troopers observed the car traveling northbound on Coastal Highway and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The car then made a U-turn and began traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on Coastal Highway, according to police. Troopers initiated a pursuit after the vehicle failed to stop. For the safety of the public and troopers, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, troopers observed that the Chrysler had crashed into a guardrail on Coastal Highway just south of Milton-Ellendale Highway. The impact of the crash caused the Chrysler to catch fire. The three suspects ran away from the crash scene but troopers were able to quickly catch them near the Broadkill River.
The investigation later revealed that a Honda Accord, operated by a 34-year-old male from Frederica, Del., was traveling southbound in the left lane of Coastal Highway when the Chrysler’s front bumper struck the rear bumper of the Honda. The Chrysler then lost control and crashed into a guardrail. A piece of the guardrail then impaled the windshield of a Ford Explorer traveling northbound on Coastal Highway. A 69-year-old male of Wilmington was operating the Ford Explorer. The operator of the Honda Accord and Ford Explorer were not injured during the collision. The three suspects did sustain minor injuries from the collision. They were transported to an area hospital, where they were treated and released.
The three suspects were charged as follows:
Alexander Boysie:
- Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Over $5,000 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
Alexander was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on an $8,500 cash bail.
Justin Ramsaran:
Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)
Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Criminal Mischief Over $5,000 (Felony)
Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
Resisting Arrest
Numerous Traffic Charges
Justin was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $30,750 cash bail.
Ronnie Bridgelal:
Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)
Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Criminal Mischief Over $5,000 (Felony)
Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
Resisting Arrest
Ronnie was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on an $8,500 cash bail.