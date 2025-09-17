LEWES, Del. - A Sussex County man was arrested for home improvement fraud on Sept. 11.
Delaware State Police say they started investigating 63-year-old Jeffrey Brower on Sept. 2 for home improvement fraud. DSP say troopers learned that Brower had signed a contract in October 2024 with a 66-year-old victim to do HVAC work. Brower was paid $7,000 by the victim, but the work was never started. The victim was not reimbursed the $7,000.
DSP say Brower was arrested on Sept. 11 after turning himself in. He was charged with Home Improvement Fraud by False Pretense $1500 or Greater and Victim is 62 Years or Older/Impaired/Disabled (Felony) and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Delaware State Police are asking anyone who may have been defrauded by Brower in a similar manner to contact Troop 4 Financial Crimes at 302-856-5850.