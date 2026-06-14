DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A 64-year-old Lewes man was arrested on Saturday for trespassing at a Dewey Beach home, according to Dewey Beach Police.
They say around 9:30 p.m., there was a burglary alarm at a home on the 100 block of West Street.
As police were on the way, they say the owner contacted the Dewey Beach communications center, reporting she saw a man on her security camera that she did not know and was not supposed to be on her property.
When they arrived, police say they performed a thorough search of the home and the surrounding area, but did not find anyone. They say they found multiple indicators that suggested someone had recently entered the house.
While police remained on the scene, the owner sent photographs of the suspect, and police identified him as 64-year-old Frank Calvosa from Lewes.
About an hour later, the owner told police the suspect returned. Police went to the house and found Calvosa hiding inside an outdoor shower in the backyard, and arrested him. They say he was charged with two counts of criminal trespass in the second degree.
He was taken to the Dewey Beach Police Department, arraigned, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution under an intoxication hold.