LEWES, Del.- A Lewes man has been arrested on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop Thursday evening.
Delaware State Police say they pulled over a 2013 Cadillac SRX going northbound on Coastal Highway near the intersection at Lewes Georgetown Highway in Lewes, after troopers allege they saw the driver talking on his cell phone.
When officers contacted the driver, 61-year-old Tyler Sutton, he appeared extremely nervous, according to DSP. Sutton did not have a license, registration or proof of insurance.
The trooper asked Sutton to get of the car and a drug-certified K-9 did a free-air sniff outside the car. Troopers say, the dog alerted to the presence of an odor of narcotics, and a search of the car led to the discovery of about 450 MDMA/ecstasy tablets in the trunk stored in a large plastic bag. Sutton was also found to be in possession of about $2,200 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.
Sutton was detained and taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Numerous traffic offense
Sutton was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $52,000 secured bond.