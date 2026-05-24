LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will be holding its first-ever blood drive this June with the Blood Bank of Delmarva.
Library officials say the drive is scheduled for June 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. They say both new and returning donors are welcome.
Registration is available here, and they say walk-ins will be welcome if space allows.
Drive organizers say the Blood Bank will provide refreshments, and the library will have books and puzzles as thank-you gifts to donors.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva says one blood donation can save up to three lives.
The Lewes Public Library is located at 111 Adams Avenue in Lewes.