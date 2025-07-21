Lightning House Fire
Pixabay

EASTERN SHORE, MD - Two separate fires were ignited by lightning at homes in Dorchester and Somerset Counties over the weekend according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

According to the Fire Marshal’s office, a lightning strike started the first fire in a Toddville home on July 19 just before 9:45 p.m. Investigators say the fire began in the living room. It took 15 firefighters about 20 minutes to control the flames, according to the Fire Marshal. Total damage to the single-story Dorchester County home and its contents was estimated at $35,000.

The next day, on Sunday, July 20, authorities say lightning struck a home on Kingston Road in Westover just before 5 p.m., causing a fire that began in a rear bedroom. It took 20 firefighters about 20 minutes to control the fire, and damage was estimated at $60,000.

Luckily, no injuries were reported in either fire.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

