LINCOLN, DE - A Sussex County man was arrested on multiple felony charges following a drug investigation.
On Friday, August 23rd, the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, Sussex County Drug Unit, and Sussex County Governor's Task Force executed a search warrant at the 9000 block of Greentop Road in Lincoln, Delaware.
State Police say this operation followed a several-month-long investigation. The investigation identified 26-year-old William Dunning, of Lincoln as a key figure in narcotics distribution at the residence.
DSP report that officials entered the home and located Dunning. The following items were found in the residence:
Approximately 22.46 grams of suspected crack cocaine
Approximately 150.26 grams of packaged marijuana
A loaded 9mm handgun
Ammunition
Drug paraphernalia
State officials say that the handgun and suspected crack cocaine were "in an area easily accessible to children residing in the home."
William Dunning was arrested and transported to Troop 4 where he was charged with the following:
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
Endangering the Welfare of a Child-2 counts
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Unsafe Storage of a Firearm
He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $34,700 cash bond.