KENT COUNTY, Del.- People living near the Sandtown Landfill are dealing with a lot of trash in their yards, and neighbors think someone should face the consequences for littering.
The landfill is operated by Delaware's Solid Waste Authority (DSWA). Officials there say there could be a few culprits behind the lingering garbage.
Nina Lazzeroni has lived in Felton for about three years and tells WBOC her front yard becomes filled with trash on a weekly basis.
"It could be any amount, any day," she said.
Lazzeroni believes trucks on their way to the landfill are to blame.
"They don't have it covered very well on the top it just flies out," she said. "I have followed garbage trucks that have stuff flying out the back."
Joseph Boyle lives off Delaware Route 10, another road leading to the landfill.
"Everyday, I carry a five gallon bucket and a grabber and I have to pick up trash," Boyle shared.
Garbage truck fleets are operated by municipalities and private companies, not the DSWA.
However, DSWA Chief of Business Mike Parkowski, said because the Felton landfill available for use to anyone, people taking their own trash to the dump are equally responsible.
"Commercial vehicles are pretty well equipped to keep waste from falling off of them," Parkowski noted. "When private citizens bring waste to our facilities they don't have that type of equipment so they are usually bringing it in a pick up truck or trailer and don't know they're supposed to secure that load in some way."
Neighbors agree people should exercise a bit more caution.
"Be proud of your state be proud of your area it's beautiful here," said Lazzeroni.
Boyle suggests everyone carry a trash bag in their car.
DSWA also tells WBOC workers clean up trash within a one mile radius of each of their landfills every week. Unfortunately, Boyle and Lazzeroni live a bit further than that.
Any police officer in Delaware has the authority to enforce littering laws.