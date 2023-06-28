Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT... The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert across the Maryland Eastern Shore...for Fine Particulates...until midnight EDT Thursday night. Air quality is expected to reach code RED...which is unhealthy...and means everyone should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Those with respiratory and/or heart ailments may experience more serious health effects. An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please visit the Maryland Department of the Environment Web Site at http:www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/