DELMARVA - Over 600 frozen waffle varieties have been recalled in the United States due to possible listeria contamination, including certain brands sold at Food Lion, Walmart, and Target.
Manufacturer TreeHouse Foods announced the recall Friday, October 18th, saying certain frozen waffle products may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious infections. Those infections can prove fatal in young children and the elderly, as well as those with weakened immune systems.
TreeHouse Foods says the recalled products were distributed both in the United States and Canada and the issue was discovered through routine testing at a manufacturing facility.
There have been no confirmed reports of illness according to TreeHouse.
The recall includes some Food Lion branded frozen waffles, Great Value frozen waffles sold at Walmart, Harris Teeter, and Good & Gather brand sold at Target. For a full list of recalled products, you can check TreeHouse Foods’ website. Consumers can also contact the company with any questions at 800-596-2903.