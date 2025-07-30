CAMBRIDGE, MD - As the heat keeps rolling in, the Iota Chi Zeta Chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is collecting new box fans and small air conditioners for people in need. The donations for the FANtastic Fan and A/C drive are being accepted at the Dorchester County Health Department in Cambridge.
Tavonya Chester, an employee at the health department and member of the sorority, organized the project. She said donations have been plentiful.
"The community has overwhelmingly stepped up to this cause," said Chester. "We've gotten so man donation. People have walked in an donated three new air conditioners. People have walked in, donated funds to buy and purchase air conditioners and fans."
Shelia Jones and her daughter, Maya Woods, are both members of the life-long sorority. They explained why it is important for them give to the vulnerable.
"A lot of times, a lot of people are scared to come out and get help when they need it, so they suffer in silence," said Woods. "I feel like being able to give back in ways that may seem small to some, but it's huge to others."
The group plans to expect a new shipment of air conditioners to the health department on Friday. For more information on donating or receiving a fan or air conditioner, contact Tavonya Chester at 410-228-3223.