WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- Several Eastern Shore counties, including Worcester County, are once again lobbying for increased authority to raise their hotel room taxes. Currently set at 5 percent, Worcester County officials are seeking legislative approval to bump up the tax to 6 percent, a move supported by multiple county representatives.
Senator Mary Beth Carozza and Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan recently testified in Annapolis, urging lawmakers to grant local jurisdictions the power to increase hotel room taxes. This issue has surfaced in Maryland's capital before.
"There were just some issues there that I don't think got rectified in time for it to go through, but it's really authority for the code counties on the Eastern Shore to raise their room tax," said Meehan.
The "code counties" include Worcester, Caroline, Kent, and Queen Annes. Delegate Wayne Hartman expressed optimism, citing letters of support from all four counties, so he hopes local courtesy will play a heavier role this go around.
As for why officials feel the motion failed last year in Maryland's Senate?
"There were some questions from Montgomery County legislators about how that hurts Marylanders who want to vacation in Ocean City, but truth be told, a lot of, you know the bulk our tourists come from out of state," said Amy Thompson, Executive Director of Ocean City's Chamber of Commerce.
In Ocean City, a higher room tax could translate to increased revenue, a significant portion of which currently funds public safety, which makes up 42% of the town's budget.
Susan Jones, Executive Director of the Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association, expressed interest in allocating part of the additional revenue for a sports complex.
"We're looking forward to it if it can be dedicated towards something to increase tourism," said Jones.
Local lawmakers are optimistic that this renewed effort will succeed, with hopes that the second time proves to be the charm. The first hearing in Maryland's House is scheduled for Thursday, February 1st.