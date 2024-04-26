MILLSBORO, DE - The Millsboro Fire Company is alerting neighbors to a training exercise set for tomorrow at a house off John J WIlliams Highway.
The Fire Company says training is slated for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27th, at a house near the Mountaire Chicken Plant near Millsboro.
Heavy smoke is expected in the area during training and there will be traffic restrictions in the vicinity, according to the Fire Company.
A previous exercise at the house was carried out on Thursday evening, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. The joint training was conducted to enhance firefighting techniques for aerial truck and ladder operations, in addition to ventilation tactics.
Firefighters say the exercise also helps both fire companies familiarize themselves with the other's ladder trucks.