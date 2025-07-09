DELMARVA - At least two local churches suffered damage from lightning strikes Tuesday night amid powerful thunderstorms across the peninsula.
Neighbors in Pocomoke discovered significant damage to the steeple of St. Mary the Virgin Episcopal church in the aftermath of the storms on June 8. The Rector of St. Mary the Virgin, Rev. Stephanie Clayville, tells WBOC it will take several months to complete repairs.
Luckily, no one was injured according to the Rector.
Rev. Clayville says the church’s congregation will move to their Parish Hall while repairs are conducted. Anyone who wishes to assist with repairs is asked to contact the Parish Office at (410)-957-1518.
In Talbot County, the Faith Chapel United Methodist Church on Bruceville Road in Trappe caught fire after a lightning strike. The church is still standing, but it is surrounded by debris and has a large hole in the roof.
Church members were at the chapel this morning. Anne Gustafson, who has attended Faith Chapel for 30 years, was rummaging through the debris to see what she could save.
"Last night when I was here, it hadn't set in yet," said Gustafson. "So seeing it in the daylight, it's just shocking and very sad."
Karla Wieland-Cherry lives up the street from the church and just started attending services.
"I'm grateful that we were able to see it before all this happened, and get to know some of the very small congregation," said Wieland-Cherry.
The church members plan to meet sometime later this week to see how to move forward. As for service on Sunday, the members plan to attend the service at their sister church on Maple Avenue in Trappe, Maryland.