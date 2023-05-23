OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department has announced they will be conducting alcohol compliance checks throughout the city this summer.
Police say the enforcement will be conducted at bars, restaurants, and alcohol retailers to ensure employees are avoiding selling alcohol to those under 21.
People under the age of 21 accompanied by a plainclothes officer will be visiting these establishments and attempting to purchase alcohol as part of the compliance checks, according to the department.
The Ocean City Police will also be testing a BISU ID Scanner intended to provide accurate responses to scanned ID cards. Police say that additional training with the scanner will be offered to establishments upon request.
“The Ocean City Police Department would like to remind all business owners that serving alcohol to underage citizens is not only illegal but can have a detrimental impact on their business and the underage individual involved,” the department said in a press release.